Jobless claims in New York also increase

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — New York followed a national trend in the latest figure released by the U.S. Labor Deparetment.

The number of people seeking unemployment assistance in New York jumped by almost 10,000 for the week ending August 15, compared with the previous week.

The number of people filing for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in New York also climbed by more than 5,000 over the previous week.

So even as New York continues its phased reopening plan and aggressive testing shows New York’s infection rate is below one percent, the economy continues to struggle.

Here’s how the current numbers compare to earlier this year, last year, and during previous times of economic chaos.

