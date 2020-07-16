Jobless claims in NY inch down, but are still at historic highs

FILE – In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a person looks inside the closed doors of the Pasadena Community Job Center in Pasadena, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. California’s unemployment rate continued to climb in May, reaching 16.3% as businesses continued to lay people off because of a state-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus that has wrecked the state’s economy. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The number of people filing initial jobless claims in the U.S. and in New York continues to inch downward, but both are still at historic highs.

There were 1.3 million initial unemployment insurance claims in the U.S. for the week ending July 11, that’s down 10,000 from the week before.

New York’s initial jobless claims for the same week were 91,583. That’s down just over two thousand from the week before.

Weekly jobless claims in the U.S peaked at 6.8 million in late March as much of the economy shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To provide some perspective we’ve put together some charts to show how much the jobless picture in New York and the nation have changed in the last six months, and provided some historical context as well.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9