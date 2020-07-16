Jobless claims in NY inch down, but are still at historic highs

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — The number of people filing initial jobless claims in the U.S. and in New York continues to inch downward, but both are still at historic highs.
There were 1.3 million initial unemployment insurance claims in the U.S. for the week ending July 11, that’s down 10,000 from the week before.
New York’s initial jobless claims for the same week were 91,583. That’s down just over two thousand from the week before.
Weekly jobless claims in the U.S peaked at 6.8 million in late March as much of the economy shut down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To provide some perspective we’ve put together some charts to show how much the jobless picture in New York and the nation have changed in the last six months, and provided some historical context as well.
