Jobless claims up in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Initial claims for unemployment insurance increased in New York State by more than 4,000 for the week ending July 4 over the previous week.

According to the New York State Labor Department, 96,250 claims were filed the week ending July 4 compared with 92,157 the week before.

But that number is far below the peak of 399,015 claims filed the week ending April 11.

The labor department reports more than three million New Yorkers filed for unemployment benefits since business shutdowns began in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 1.1 million have filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program to help those not covered by traditional unemployment insurance.

Nationally, figures released by the U.S. Labor Department reported initial unemployment claims fell by about 99,000 for the week ending July 4 compared to the previous week.

Both state and nationally joblessness remain far above levels during the booming economy just six months ago.

