John Katko, Ben Walsh respond to massive aid package

(WSYR-TV) — 24th District Congressman John Katko voted in favor of the massive aid package and spoke about why it was so important to pass the measure.

“We’re also getting money to the front lines of hospitals, both in the urban areas as well as rural areas, which needs to be addressed. And in my district, several hospitals are really struggling financially, if not all of them, and this is a lifeline to them that’s going to make a huge difference,” said Katko.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh also spoke about what he wanted to see in the bill.

“Certainly we’re happy that our hospitals are getting additional funding,” said Walsh. “They need it, but we need it too. Local government is a foundation of your community. We provide those basic essential services that we’ve talked so much about in recent weeks: police, fire, health department.”

Thursday’s House vote was the first time lawmakers gathered in Washington since March 27.