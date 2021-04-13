Johnson & Johnson shots stopped around CNY, replaced with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines

FILE – This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The World Health Organization on Friday, March 12, 2021 granted an emergency use listing for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vaccines globally, including to poor countries without any supplies. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has stopped administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation to pause its use.

The state will be offering Pfizer vaccines in place of the Johnson and Johnson shot for anyone who had an appointment scheduled at the Expo Center at the fairgrounds.

Onondaga County is also offering Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in place of Johnson & Johnson appointments scheduled through their clinic.

Many colleges have vaccination clinics planned using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras issued a statement saying SUNY is following the recommendation and is working with New York State to receive alternative vaccines for its students. “We urge all students with appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to contact their campus or vaccination site because alternatives have already been found in some instances. Our priority will always be the health and safety of our students. We encourage any student who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is experiencing any health effects such as headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination to contact their campus or healthcare provider.”

Syracuse University says it will suspend and reschedule appointments, possibly for later Tuesday, once the school receives doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Onondaga County.

Oneida County had planned to use Johnson & Johnson for vaccinating homebound seniors and had a clinic scheduled for Tuesday at the Parkway Recreation Center. Instead of cancelling appointments, the health department will administer Moderna vaccines.

New York State’s Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“Today the CDC and FDA issued a statement recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. New York State will follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps. All appointments for Johnson & Johnson vaccines today at New York State mass vaccination sites will be honored with the Pfizer vaccine.

“As the CDC and FDA have said, any adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine ‘appear to be extremely rare’ and, ‘People who have received the J&J vaccine who develop severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.’

“I am in constant contact with the federal government and we will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available.”