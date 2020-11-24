Jordan-Elbridge 4th graders move to remote learning next week

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fourth graders in the Jordan-Elbridge Central School District will be learning remotely from November 30 to December 4 after two students in that grade tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, it said, “Since we had two cases in fourth grade, the entire fourth grade staff is in quarantine. Therefore, 4th grade will be taught remotely starting Monday, November 30 to Friday, December 4. In-person instruction for 4th grade will resume on Monday, December 7.”

