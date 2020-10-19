Jordan-Elbridge High School moving to remote learning through October 30

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another CNY school will be switching to remote learning after a student tests positive for coronavirus.

Jordan-Elbridge High School only will be switching to remote learning through October 30 after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.

