Jordan-Elbridge High School moving to remote learning through October 30

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another CNY school will be switching to remote learning after a student tests positive for coronavirus.
Jordan-Elbridge High School only will be switching to remote learning through October 30 after a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
