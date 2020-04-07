Justice Department sets up hotline for COVID-19 related fraud

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Justice Department warns criminals who take advantage of the current COVID-19 crisis that that Feds will come after them.
In a Public Service Announcement released Tuesday, U.S. Attorney’s from around the country warned that federal law enforcement is on the lookout.
“The full law enforcement resources of the United States will be employed to investigate and prosecute fraud committed during this time of national crisis,” said Grant Jaquith, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York.
The PSA warns of fake coronavirus cures, fake apps will lock your mobile device and demand ransom, as well as individuals and businesses that hoard scarce medical supplies.
If you suspect you are the victim of a COVID-19 related fraud or scam, you should call the Justice Department’s hotline at 866-720-5721.
