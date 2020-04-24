Katko wants IRS to start taking your calls again

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — If you have not received your economic stimulus payment, or your 2019 tax refund and have nowhere to turn for a status report, you are not alone.

NewsChannel 9 has heard from many viewers who have not received their expected payment or had trouble finding out the status on the IRS’s new web portal.

Congressman John Katko (R) has also heard from constituents about the problem.

The IRS’s taxpayer service center is not operating due to COVID-19, and taxpayers without internet access, receiving error messages on the IRS website, or with specific questions concerning their circumstances have nowhere to turn.

In a letter to the IRS Commissioner Katko and Democratic Representative Antonio Delgado wrote, “In response to this confusion, our offices have received overwhelming outreach from constituents with valid and urgent questions regarding their EIPs (stimulus payments) and tax returns. We are committed to helping our constituents, however, additional guidance from the IRS is necessary to ensure American families receive the relief they have been promised.“

Katko commended the IRS for its work to get the stimulus money to Americans who need it, but added there are still many who are qualified for the cash but have not yet received it.

Katko asked for the IRS to provide the steps it will take to get taxpayers the information they need during the pandemic, and to let Congress know what resources the agency might need to get the job done.

