KeyBank Center in Buffalo to serve as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning March 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County announced on Thursday that KeyBank Center in Buffalo will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic and the county’s third vaccination point of distribution site.

Erie County is partnering with Pegula Sports and Entertainment to open up KeyBank Center’s Lexus Club to distribute the vaccines to qualifying individuals. The clinic will open on March 10 for those 65 or older.

The county anticipates to distribute 1,000 vaccines every day. Appointments are required.

The county says the site is ideal because of its proximity to public transportation lines and parking availability.

“I thank the Pegulas, Pegula Sports & Entertainment and the Buffalo Sabres for providing the KeyBank Center location as the site for a new Erie County vaccination POD and we look forward to opening this site as soon as possible. Their commitment to our area and to protecting our residents stands out and is greatly appreciated as we work towards getting more and more people vaccinated. This site is well-placed to serve the City of Buffalo and all of Erie County, and as more vaccines become available we will be able to increase operations here. Together with existing county vaccination PODs at SUNY Erie South and SUNY Erie North, we are expanding our capacity to vaccinate more residents and protect more people.” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz (D)

Kim Pegula says she’s proud to make this partnership happen and distribute as many vaccines as possible.

“Our organization is proud to work with County Executive Mark Poloncarz and his team to help provide as many vaccinations as possible to our community. We appreciate the work of our front line healthcare workers and are happy to help in any way that we can.” President & CEO of Pegula Sports & Entertainment and Owner & President of the Buffalo Sabres Kim Pegula

Erie County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said, “With three safe and effective vaccines available and supplies increasing, our department is ready to get to work vaccinating Erie County residents with this important tool in our COVID-19 prevention toolkit.”

The county says registration information will be sent to those who filled out the Erie County Department of Health’s Vaccine Notification Form. For the form, click here.