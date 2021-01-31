Kinney Drugs hosts vaccine clinic at Oncenter

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Kinney Drugs hosted its own vaccine clinic using the county’s setup at the Oncenter. 

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeting Sunday afternoon that over 1,000 people aged 65 and older got their first dose on Sunday. 

“I’m so excited to get the vaccine,” said Agnes Wilk of Cicero. “I’ve been quarantining for a long time, since last March, actually, just about this time last March, so it means a lot to me and it feels like a weight’s lifted off my shoulders.”

On Monday, 90 more people will be back to get the vaccine through their selection in the ONList lottery. Those individuals that were selected got an email from Kinney Drugs to set up their appointments.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected