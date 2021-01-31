Kinney Drugs hosts vaccine clinic at Oncenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Kinney Drugs hosted its own vaccine clinic using the county’s setup at the Oncenter.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeting Sunday afternoon that over 1,000 people aged 65 and older got their first dose on Sunday.

Great Partnership today with @OnondagaCounty and @KinneyDrugs at the @TheOncenter . Over 1070 Seniors received their first dose of the vaccine. Proud of the teamwork and commitment to our Seniors. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) January 31, 2021

“I’m so excited to get the vaccine,” said Agnes Wilk of Cicero. “I’ve been quarantining for a long time, since last March, actually, just about this time last March, so it means a lot to me and it feels like a weight’s lifted off my shoulders.”

On Monday, 90 more people will be back to get the vaccine through their selection in the ONList lottery. Those individuals that were selected got an email from Kinney Drugs to set up their appointments.