Kinney Drugs partners with Oswego Co. Office of Aging for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs is partnering with the Oswego County Office for the Aging to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for people ages 60 and older.

The clinic will be held at Pulaski High School, located at 4624 Salina Street in Pulaski, on Tuesday, March 30 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Spouses, caregivers, and family members who live in the same home, who are 50 or older, are also eligible for this clinic.

To schedule an appointment for the March 30 vaccination clinic, call the Oswego County Office for the Aging at 315-349-3484 Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Due to high call volume, callers may need to leave a message; an OFA staff member will return the call.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered. Everyone who makes an appointment for the March 30 clinic needs to be available for their second vaccine three weeks later on April 20. People will receive an appointment for the second dose at the first clinic, and reminders will be mailed.

Oswego County is also hosting a clinic Saturday, March 27 at Fulton High School for anyone eligible from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and to register please click here.