Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Kinney Drugs raising shields and wages

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs said that by the end the day Friday acrylic shields will be installed at all of the chain’s pharmacy counters and front of the store checkout counters to protect workers and customers from the spread of COVID-19.

(Kinney Drugs)

As a pharmacy and retailer of food and other necessities, Kinney’s and other drug chains are deemed as essential businesses and remain open.

“Just this past Saturday, we put this plan into motion. Here we are, less than one week later, and all 97 stores have them installed. Our construction and merchandising operations teams were nothing short of amazing,” said Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph., president of Kinney Drugs.

Kinney also announced it would increase the wages of its 3,252 hourly workers by two dollars an hour from March 20 through the end of April.

The company says it will reassess the situation at that time.

The Gouverneur based employee-owned company operates 97 stores in New York and Vermont.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected