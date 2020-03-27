Kinney Drugs raising shields and wages

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kinney Drugs said that by the end the day Friday acrylic shields will be installed at all of the chain’s pharmacy counters and front of the store checkout counters to protect workers and customers from the spread of COVID-19.

(Kinney Drugs)

As a pharmacy and retailer of food and other necessities, Kinney’s and other drug chains are deemed as essential businesses and remain open.

“Just this past Saturday, we put this plan into motion. Here we are, less than one week later, and all 97 stores have them installed. Our construction and merchandising operations teams were nothing short of amazing,” said Rebecca Bubel, R.Ph., president of Kinney Drugs.

Kinney also announced it would increase the wages of its 3,252 hourly workers by two dollars an hour from March 20 through the end of April.

The company says it will reassess the situation at that time.

The Gouverneur based employee-owned company operates 97 stores in New York and Vermont.

