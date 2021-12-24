Kinney Drugs restocks home COVID tests just in time for Christmas celebrations

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a normal year, the most popular toys or video games are usually the last gift to check off the Christmas list. This year, it’s at-home COVID-19 rapid tests.

Leading up to the holidays, many stores have been sold out, but Kinney Drugs had the shelves restocked by 11:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve to help meet the demand.

Every other phone call, every other customer, or every other patient walking through our doors has been asking for the at-home test kits, so we were very glad to be able to deliver this on Christmas Eve and open this back up so people have the ability to travel and travel safely. John Maraffa, President, Kinney Drugs

Maraffa says employees across all Kinney Drugs locations worked around the clock to make sure the shelves were full of test kits. 11,000 were ready to be sold at Kinney locations across New York State and Vermont on Christmas Eve.

In order to go to their family’s Christmas Eve gathering, Carly Mastrobattisto and her father Jerry have been asked to take a COVID-19 test and prove a negative result. However, finding a home rapid test has been a struggle.

“I’ve been looking for them since Wednesday and I went to about 5 different stores and they didn’t have any,” Carly said.

Maybe with some Christmas magic, Carly and her dad found the shelves at the Kinney Drugs on Electronics Parkway being restocked with about 600 tests.

“We came here and they finally had them! It was really stressful.” carly mastrobattisto, kinney drugs customer

“To have a few days without the tests was really impactful for us because we’ve always been here for our communities through COVID and we want to continue to do that,” Maraffa explained. “To be able to get this into the stores and to be able to sell on Christmas Eve is great for us.”

It’s a win for Kinney Drugs and the people doing their best to celebrate the holidays safely. Kinney’s responsibility also feels a bit like generosity just in time for the celebrations to begin.

“I was stoked because we can go to Christmas Eve dinner now and I wouldn’t want to miss that for the world.” jerry mastrobattisto, kinney drugs customer

Most Kinney stores are open until 6:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Maraffa told NewsChannel 9 he expects the current supply to last through the holiday season and end of the year.

Shelves will be restocked again on Sunday, December 26, and throughout next week, according to Maraffa.