Kinney Drugs to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to North Country once available

Who will be the first to get COVID-19 vaccines? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 vaccine trials are reporting the likelihood of mass distribution in the coming months, Kinney Drugs has announced their community plan.

Kinney Drugs, based out of Gouverneur N.Y., have announced that they plan to provide an approved COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorized and becomes available to the general public.

Kinney stated that as two vaccines have been shown effective and safe in clinical trials, “both vaccines will likely be fast-tracked for production.”

Kinney Drugs has shared that they plan to help vaccinate individuals through their relationship with Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. According to Kinney, pharmacists at 96 pharmacies in both New York and Vermont will be able to provide access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Kinney Drugs President Rebecca Bubel commented on this announcement.

“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been Kinney’s top priority to be there for our communities to provide the medications and supplies, the care, and the counseling they need. Similarly, when vaccines are authorized and made available to the general public, Kinney pharmacists will be able to administer them following federal vaccine prioritization guidelines.”

Kinney Drugs officially announced their plan to help distribute a COVID-19 vaccine on November 20, 2020.