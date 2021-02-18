Kinney Drugs weekend COVID-19 vaccine second dose clinics to be held as scheduled

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Kinney Drugs officially confirmed all COVID-19 second dose vaccine clinics for the upcoming weekend despite widespread delays.

According to the company, all second dose vaccines have been secured for the weekend and all clinics in the North Country will be held as scheduled.

“We understand that all the reports of vaccine delays have caused people some angst, particularly

among those scheduled for their second dose,” stated Kinney Drugs Vice President of Healthcare Services Integration John Marraffa, R.Ph. “We are happy to report that Kinney Drugs has

secured vaccine for all clinics scheduled for this weekend. Please be assured that if you are

scheduled to receive your second dose this weekend, we are prepared.”

This includes the following:

Saturday, February 20, 2021

Lyons Community Center, Lyons, New York

Jefferson Community College, Watertown, New York

Sunday, February 21, 2021

Jefferson Community College, Watertown, New York

OnCenter, Syracuse, New York

Gouverneur Community Center, Gouverneur, New York

Monday, February 22, 2021