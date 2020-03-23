Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Labor Department still swamped with unemployment applications

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — As businesses scale back or close in the fight to limit the spread of COVID-19, more New Yorkers are finding themselves out of a job.

As a result, calls to the New York State Department of Labor or visits to its website to begin the process of filing a claim for unemployment benefits are skyrocketing.

Last week a number of NewsChannel 9 viewers contacted us about trouble getting through.

The Department of Labor reported that from Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 21, it received 1,734,100 calls and its website received 2,270,300 web hits.

The department says last Monday, it had received 8,758 as of noon, compared to 2,542 calls for the same period the previous Monday.

To deal with the influx the department has increased server capacity, increased bandwidth, extended phone hours and put more than 400 workers on dealing with the claims.

Labor officials ask that people filing for unemployment benefits apply only on the following days of the week:

  • A-F last name: Monday
  • G-N last name: Tuesday
  • O-Z last name: Wednesday
  • Thursday and Friday for those who missed their days

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected