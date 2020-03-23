Labor Department still swamped with unemployment applications

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — As businesses scale back or close in the fight to limit the spread of COVID-19, more New Yorkers are finding themselves out of a job.

As a result, calls to the New York State Department of Labor or visits to its website to begin the process of filing a claim for unemployment benefits are skyrocketing.

Last week a number of NewsChannel 9 viewers contacted us about trouble getting through.

The Department of Labor reported that from Monday, March 16, through Saturday, March 21, it received 1,734,100 calls and its website received 2,270,300 web hits.

The department says last Monday, it had received 8,758 as of noon, compared to 2,542 calls for the same period the previous Monday.

To deal with the influx the department has increased server capacity, increased bandwidth, extended phone hours and put more than 400 workers on dealing with the claims.

Labor officials ask that people filing for unemployment benefits apply only on the following days of the week:

A-F last name: Monday

G-N last name: Tuesday

O-Z last name: Wednesday

Thursday and Friday for those who missed their days

