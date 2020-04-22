Last cruise ship sailing has docked in Italy

(WSYR-TV) — For the first time in a long time, the seven seas are officially empty of cruise ships.
The last major cruise ship to sail since the COVID-19 pandemic began has officially docked in Italy.
Local officials said the ship, the Costa Deliziosa, docked on Wednesday after aborting an attempt on Tuesday due to rough seas.
Healthcare workers boarded the ship to remove the body of a woman that died on April 6, which is not thought to be related to coronavirus.
The ship does not have any suspected cases of the virus at this time.
