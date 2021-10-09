Latest New York State COVID-19 numbers

Coronavirus
NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — As more and more New Yorkers get vaccinated Governor Kathy Hochul provided an update on the state’s progress against COVID-19 Saturday.

“Yesterday, we hit a major milestone. Eighty-five percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, putting us one step closer to ending this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal,” Governor Hochul said. “We must continue to do what we can to keep the number of new infections and hospitalizations down. Wear a mask, wash your hands and get your vaccine. It’s that simple.”

 
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 216,154
  • Total Positive – 4,804
  • Percent Positive – 2.22%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.47%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,120 (-55)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 260
  • Patients in ICU – 462 (-12)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 254 (-9)
  • Total Discharges – 203,163
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,837

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,047

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 25,850,896
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 73,603
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 479,952
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 82.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 74.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 85.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 69.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 63.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionWednesday, October 6, 2021Thursday, October 7, 2021Friday, October 8, 2021
Capital Region3.63%3.59%3.61%
Central New York5.09%5.01%5.03%
Finger Lakes4.33%4.30%4.27%
Long Island2.71%2.72%2.71%
Mid-Hudson2.29%2.40%2.43%
Mohawk Valley5.38%5.35%5.35%
New York City1.36%1.36%1.36%
North Country5.26%5.32%5.39%
Southern Tier3.38%3.49%3.61%
Western New York4.39%4.46%4.49%
Statewide2.43%2.45%2.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCWednesday, October 6, 2021Thursday, October 7, 2021Friday, October 8, 2021
Bronx1.16%1.17%1.16%
Kings1.70%1.72%1.76%
New York1.03%1.00%0.99%
Queens1.30%1.29%1.27%
Richmond1.53%1.50%1.51%

Yesterday, 2,449,618 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,804. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany29,85279
Allegany4,34424
Broome23,334121
Cattaraugus7,24417
Cayuga8,34622
Chautauqua11,97858
Chemung10,21167
Chenango4,47527
Clinton6,38647
Columbia4,8805
Cortland5,15723
Delaware3,36820
Dutchess34,93576
Erie103,449266
Essex2,1506
Franklin4,01238
Fulton5,99825
Genesee6,65225
Greene4,24521
Hamilton4251
Herkimer6,43147
Jefferson8,27264
Lewis3,43111
Livingston5,49513
Madison5,86231
Monroe81,720217
Montgomery5,60834
Nassau211,636301
Niagara23,27160
NYC1,077,7631,265
Oneida27,560103
Onondaga49,737220
Ontario9,01219
Orange56,299119
Orleans4,08922
Oswego10,83680
Otsego4,40216
Putnam12,23930
Rensselaer14,20964
Rockland52,27085
Saratoga19,49858
Schenectady16,07053
Schoharie2,2147
Schuyler1,4226
Seneca2,6557
St. Lawrence9,82868
Steuben9,48864
Suffolk235,189433
Sullivan8,19028
Tioga4,78935
Tompkins6,31527
Ulster16,92236
Warren5,14118
Washington4,33219
Wayne7,64147
Westchester142,649101
Wyoming4,19921
Yates1,4937

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,837. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Delaware2
Erie4
Kings1
Manhattan2
Nassau2
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Ontario1
Otsego1
Queens2
Richmond1
Saratoga1
Steuben4
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Wayne1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them. 

Yesterday, 20,033 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 23,993 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose		People with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region754,754597694,370695  
Central New York588,870456546,559494  
Finger Lakes768,062714714,515842  
Long Island1,897,0773,1071,683,1823,675  
Mid-Hudson1,470,0731,6201,305,8891,973  
Mohawk Valley295,069381273,199326  
New York City6,736,10211,5175,986,14613,889  
North Country273,605220247,664334  
Southern Tier392,874359363,021450  
Western New York842,9981,062771,5531,315  
Statewide14,019,48420,03312,586,09823,993  

