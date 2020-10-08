Latest sales tax payment for Onondaga County falls short, no new job cuts

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County received its latest payment Thursday of the county’s portion of the eight percent sales tax. The $7,340,567 payment for taxes collected on goods and services in August is down $460,793 for the same period last year.
Thursday’s payment is called a cleanup payment for August. On Monday this week, the county reported it received the primary payment for the months of August and September, which totaled $37,821,924. That was $10.2 million more than the same period in 2019—long before the pandemic when the economy was booming.
What does it mean? Well, huge losses in sales tax revenues when restaurants, bars, hotels, and retailers shut down created a $29 million dollar budget shortfall. With today’s revenue report and the money received Monday, Onondaga County officials report the deficit is now $22 million dollars.
To make up for the loss the county reduced its workforce by more than five hundred positions through early retirement and attrition. Another 30 positions were furloughed, and seven were laid off.
At a news briefing on Thursday, County Executive Ryan McMahon said the latest revenues mean the county would not likely have to make any additional reductions in its workforce in October and November.
