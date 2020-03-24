Le Moyne College postpones 2020 spring commencement ceremony

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to widespread coronavirus concerns, Le Moyne College has postponed its spring commencement ceremony.

Le Moyne President Linda Lemura made the announcement Tuesday morning in a video, assuring students an on-campus graduation ceremony will take place at some point. The details are uncertain, but she said she will make it happen.

