Le Moyne College postpones 2020 spring commencement ceremony

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to widespread coronavirus concerns, Le Moyne College has postponed its spring commencement ceremony.
Le Moyne President Linda Lemura made the announcement Tuesday morning in a video, assuring students an on-campus graduation ceremony will take place at some point. The details are uncertain, but she said she will make it happen.
