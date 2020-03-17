Closings
Le Moyne College to continue online classes through end of semester

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Le Moyne College announced that the school will continue with online instruction through the end of the spring semester.

A statement on their website said,

“After much deliberation among Le Moyne’s leadership team, and with the input of the Coronavirus Task Force, it has become clear to us that over the past 48 hours the situation has escalated to the point that it is necessary to move to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. In particular, decisions to limit the size of gatherings to 10 or fewer, close bars and restaurants, and increase travel restrictions confirmed with absolute clarity that the decision to move to online instruction is in the best interest of the health and safety of all members of the Le Moyne community, and all external constituencies.

Let me be clear that we are not closing the College, but rather transitioning to online instruction for the remainder of the spring semester. Students, if they haven’t already, your instructors will reach out to you soon to open your courses to online instruction and learning.

Students are not allowed to return to campus. Residential students are not permitted to access any campus residence until further notice. In the coming weeks you will be notified with more information about when you will be able to access your building.”

