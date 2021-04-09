Le Moyne hosts first pop-up vaccination clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is working with local universities to make sure the college students and staff get vaccinated.

On Thursday, Syracuse University hosted its own vaccine clinic, giving out hundreds of shots. On Friday, Le Moyne College hosted its first pop-up clinic, where more than 300 signed up to get their shots. It happened at their athletic center, where the college offered the vaccine not only to students and staff, but to their families, too. It’s something Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura had been waiting patiently for.

“This is just an enormous opportunity to give our students this sense of agency, that they have control over the pandemic and that they can begin to interact normally on our campus,” LeMura said.

The college has started to loosen restrictions, allowing people to get together for clubs and pushing for more in-person classes. After hearing a lot of interest from the students, they will likely host another clinic like this one, if necessary.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of @LeMoyne Dolphins are getting their Johnson & Johnson shots at a pop-up clinic until 3:30 today.



The college has offered the opportunity to students, faculty, & even families of students who haven’t gotten their shots yet.



More at 6 on @NewsChannel9. pic.twitter.com/uUhciuFoPu — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancNC9) April 9, 2021

It’s convenient for students who don’t have the means to go off campus for a shot.

“I know that if everybody cooperates to getting their vaccine, it’s a step towards getting rid of the mask and just going back to life, normal,” said Mirthalexandra Midence, a Le Moyne freshman.

After her shot, Midence revealed how important the vaccine really is to her, coming from the Dominican Republic. She moved here a few years ago, but now, she sees her extended family having trouble with getting access to COVID-19 vaccines. Her family moved here because her mom needed better medical care, diagnosed with stage-4 breast cancer. So getting vaccinated to protect and help her mom even further means so much to her.

“Soon it will be over. I’m really excited to just experience, I guess, college without COVID,” Midence said.

LeMura said there will be an announcement soon on whether the college will be mandating vaccinations on their campus for the fall. Right now, she says they’re leaning toward making that a requirement.