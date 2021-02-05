Leaders warn Super Bowl could be a COVID super spreader event

(WSYR-TV) — As Super Bowl Sunday approaches, leaders in Onondaga County are hoping to avoid a COVID-19 super spreader.

Upstate University Hospital’s Chief of Infectious Disease, Dr. Stephen Thomas says small gatherings are not worth the risk.

If people have Super Bowl parties and people gather like they did for the holidays that we just had — you know, New Year’s, Christmas, and Thanksgiving — we could bump right back up again.

Coronavirus data across the Central New York region has been on the decline in recent weeks. Dr. Thomas says people should only watch the game with the people they live with and the very small pod of people they’ve been around during this pandemic to prevent the spread of the disease.

