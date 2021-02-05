Leaders warn Super Bowl could be a COVID super spreader event

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- While the vaccine is available, there's just not enough supply to inoculate everyone just yet. Right now, testing is still the best defense to, as Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon often says, box in the coronavirus and stop further community spread.

McMahon said he doesn't want the community to get too comfortable, especially if anyone is experiencing symptoms. Prior to the Halloween surge, most cases in the county were driven by symptomatic spread. People were going to work or running errands while they were sick, and spreading the virus.