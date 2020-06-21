Less than one percent of coronavirus tests administered in NYS Saturday came back positive

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department released its COVID-19 data from Saturday, and less than one percent of the tests administered within the state Saturday came back positive.

Of the 67,526 tests conducted in New York State Saturday, 664 of them came back positive, which is about 0.98%.

Locally, only about 0.90% of tests administered in Central New York came back positive, and the highest infection rate for any region was 1.2% in New York City.

Governor Cuomo reminded New Yorkers the pandemic isn’t over yet, but the state continues to make great progress.

“The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and as we reopen New York safely and incrementally, the state government will continue to provide timely information so that New Yorkers can make educated decisions for themselves and their families,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, less than 1 percent of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state were positive, which means we continue to be on the right path toward defeating the virus.”

It is important to continually monitor the virus, as several other states have seen recent spikes in their COVID-19 data as they reopen their economies.

According to the New York State Health Department, over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, and 15 more New Yorkers lost their lives to the virus on Saturday.

