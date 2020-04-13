Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul talks about a slow reopening for New York State

As the U.S. nears 700,000 coronavirus cases, our team in Washington, D.C. is examining the issues that likely won't be featured tonight during primetime cable news -- including the debate to reopen the economy and concerns about misinformation coming from China. You can watch their original reporting in a livestream tomight at 9/8c.

President Donald Trump claimed the authority Monday to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus. But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have the primary constitutional responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it's safe to begin a return to normal operations.