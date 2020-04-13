Governor Cuomo, surrounding governors, to work together to open economies

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo hosted a conference call with neighboring governors on Monday. Joining the governor were:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf

Delaware Governor John Carney

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo

The main point of the call was to announce a new working group, as Cuomo called it, that will include officials from each state on the call. Each state will name a public health official, an economic official, and the Chief of Staff for each governor, and these people will all work together on a plan to reopen the economy.

“Going to be thoughtful on how to get this open as well,” Governor Lamont said. “Working together makes the most sense.”

“We can do anything better when we work together,” echoed Governor Wolf.

The group will be taking into consideration public health concerns and economic concerns. The group plans to study the scientific data, as well as public concerns, to come up with the best way to open the economy, and, in turn, the states.

“The reality is this virus doesn’t care about state borders, and our response shouldn’t either,” Governor Raimondo said.

Cuomo made sure to say there is no one plan, and each state, and even parts of each state, may have to roll out a different plan.

“It’s the same spirit that we are coming together,” Governor Murphy said. “We aren’t out of the woods yet.”

“We’re experiencing uncharted waters here,” Governor Carney said.

If you want to watch the entire press conference, click the player below: