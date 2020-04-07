Little Caesars donating 1M pizzas to hospitals, first responders

(WSYR-TV) — Little Caesars is donating one million pizzas to first responders in the next few weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Officials said that the pies will be donated to hospitals, police departments and fire departments.

The give-back kicks off on Tuesday at the Detroit Medical Center in the company’s hometown.

They said that these donations could serve up to four million meals. Starting next Monday, customers can also get in on the action.

When customers use the Little Caesars app or order online, they have the option to “Pie it Forward” and donate a pizza to a nearby hospital or first responders.