Liverpool Central School District preparing for at-home COVID test distribution starting Monday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After receiving at-home COVID tests from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office, school districts across Central New York are rushing to get the kits out to students.

As Liverpool students walk into school on Monday morning following Christmas break, Superintendent Mark Potter says his district is doing all it can to keep COVID-19 out.

“Realistically, having some access to tests for our families is a God-sent as far as trying to be reassured that kids coming to school can have a COVID-19 test in the upcoming week.” mark potter, superintendent, liverpool central school district

On Saturday, Liverpool Central School District received their allotment of 7,000 at-home COVID test kits. Each student will receive one test kit with two swabs inside.

Potter says the district’s maintenance workers were sorting and organizing the kits on New Year’s Day, ensuring the tests are ready to be distributed on Monday morning.

Liverpool’s distribution is focused on each of the district’s 13 schools. Tests will be available for pickup at your student’s respective school, as Potter believes it’s the most efficient way to give the kits out.

“We’re using each of our 13 sites as a distribution center for each of those kids enrolled in that building,” Potter said.

Parents are advised to coordinate with their child’s school to establish a time to pick up the rapid COVID test kit.

“If they have 3 kids or 1 kid in each of those buildings, they sign the tests out,” Potter explained. “If by chance, there’s a parent who doesn’t have access, we’ll make some accommodations to try and help and assist those families that can’t get to the school building.”

A simple self-swab hoping to keep students in the classroom for the rest of the school year.