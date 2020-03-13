Liverpool superintendent feels prepared in the event his district has to shut down

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The superintendent of the Liverpool Central School District feels that his staff is prepared in the event of an extended closure.

Oneida County and Tompkins County have already shut down their public schools for four weeks. 10 districts in Herkimer County, where there is a confirmed case of COVID-19, have also closed.

To help superintendents who have to or choose to close their districts, Governor Andrew Cuomo is waiving the penalty usually imposed against districts who aren’t open for 180 days of instruction.

Cuomo said Friday that a state-wide closure is not something he feels is necessary at this point.

Liverpool has nearly 6,000 Chromebooks for every student in most grades. They’re frequently used in classrooms, but could be sent home in the event students need to stay in touch with teachers over an extended closure.

Superintendent Mark Potter’s concern is for students whose families don’t have internet access. Principals are currently surveying families in their buildings so they can determine if hard-copy deliveries with assignments and lessons will be necessary.

Potter says everything is up in the air, from the spring sports season to team trips to travel for foreign language students.

The district has also revamped and improved its classroom and school bus disinfecting procedures.

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan

More from NewsChannel 9: