Liverpool T-Mobile employee tests positive for COVID-19

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that an employee at a T-Mobile store in Liverpool has tested positive for COVID-19.
The T-Mobile store is located at the corner of West Taft and Buckley Road. Members of the public who visited that location on the following dates could have been exposed:
- Saturday, May 23 from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The employee was wearing a face mask while working and the store is following CDC guidelines for cleaning and social distancing.
Investigators with the health department are in the process of identifying all close contacts of the individual.
Anyone who visited the store during those time periods should monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after they visited the store.
If you do develop symptoms, contact your doctor for further guidance.
Testing is widely available and anyone can get tested for the virus by visiting one of the clinics listed here.
