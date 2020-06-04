Loan applications open for Landlord Relief

(WSYR-TV) — Some landlords in New York can now apply for a loan to help cover a loss of revenue.

Remember, tenants cannot be evicted if they cannot pay rent on time until August 20.

Small businesses with 20 or fewer full-time employees, non profits, and landlords who have lost rental income can apply to help cover upfront expenses needed to comply with guidelines as they start to reopen.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis as regions and industries reopen.