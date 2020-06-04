Loan applications open for Landlord Relief

(WSYR-TV) — Some landlords in New York can now apply for a loan to help cover a loss of revenue.
Remember, tenants cannot be evicted if they cannot pay rent on time until August 20.
Small businesses with 20 or fewer full-time employees, non profits, and landlords who have lost rental income can apply to help cover upfront expenses needed to comply with guidelines as they start to reopen.
Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis as regions and industries reopen.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Senate Dems: Republicans’ words aren’t enough to address police brutality, racial justice
- Cicero teen program trying to survive the COVID-19 crisis
- 2021 recruit Benny Williams announces he is coming to Syracuse
- Governor asks NYers who’ve been at protests to get tested for COVID-19
- Several local JCPenney stores closing, including Destiny USA location
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App