Local airports get COVID-19 stimulus cash

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hancock Airport is getting $12.9 million in federal money to replace lost revenues brought on by the collapse of the travel industry as the nation battles the spread of COVID-19.

Ithaca-Tompkins Regional Airport will get $1.7 million from the U.S Department of Transportation.

It’s part of a fund of more than $411 million going to airports across the state, part of a bigger pot of federal CARES ACT money being spread out at airports nationally.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The money is being distributed to commercial service airports, reliever airports and some publicly-owned general aviation airports.

Here is an interactive map of airports and how much aid they are getting.

