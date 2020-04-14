Local airports get COVID-19 stimulus cash

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hancock Airport is getting $12.9 million in federal money to replace lost revenues brought on by the collapse of the travel industry as the nation battles the spread of COVID-19.
Ithaca-Tompkins Regional Airport will get $1.7 million from the U.S Department of Transportation.
It’s part of a fund of more than $411 million going to airports across the state, part of a bigger pot of federal CARES ACT money being spread out at airports nationally.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The money is being distributed to commercial service airports, reliever airports and some publicly-owned general aviation airports.
Here is an interactive map of airports and how much aid they are getting.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police: Overall crime dropping during pandemic; huge number of COVID-19 related calls
- South Korea sending COVID-19 test kits to United States
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on coronavirus
- Respiratory therapist with St. Joseph’s Health shares what it’s like on the front lines of COVID-19
- Are heart attack patients avoiding hospitals amid COVID-19?
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App