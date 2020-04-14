Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Local airports get COVID-19 stimulus cash

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
syracuse hancock airport_1516823229860.JPG.jpg

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Hancock Airport is getting $12.9 million in federal money to replace lost revenues brought on by the collapse of the travel industry as the nation battles the spread of COVID-19.

Ithaca-Tompkins Regional Airport will get $1.7 million from the U.S Department of Transportation.

It’s part of a fund of more than $411 million going to airports across the state, part of a bigger pot of federal CARES ACT money being spread out at airports nationally.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The money is being distributed to commercial service airports, reliever airports and some publicly-owned general aviation airports.

Here is an interactive map of airports and how much aid they are getting.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected