Local COVID-19 numbers continue to improve

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- There have been eight homicides in Syracuse over about two weeks and, over that same time period, several other incidents of violence from shootings to stabbings. Behind some of them is what the Onondaga County District Attorney calls a perfect storm.

"How in the name of God this could have spilled over to murder is beyond me, but it did," said D.A. Bill Fitzpatrick. He's talking about the stabbing death of 44-year-old Chennal Price-Green outside the Syracuse Community Health Center last Wednesday morning.