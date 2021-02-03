Local doctor gives more insight on COVID-19 vaccines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A new week, a new delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to Onondaga County. Onondaga County will hold its next vaccination clinic on Thursday.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says people who are already registered with OnList, the county's reserve list for seniors, should begin checking their email at 9 a.m. Wednesday to see if they are selected for an appointment. "The email will give you directions on how to secure the appointment. We will check the OnList emails to see who is responding. We will utilize our phone bank to call folks as well but we...really for the sake of speed, checking your email on OnList is important," said McMahon.