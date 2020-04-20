Local governments advocating for financial relief in next stimulus package

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Within the next 24 hours, lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are negotiating on a second stimulus package in response to COVID-19. Ahead of those decisions, the Onondaga County Executive and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh are making sure local governments get the financial relief they need.

Walsh says the City of Syracuse is expected to lose at least $20 million in revenue for this year and the year 2021. For Onondaga County, that number ranges from $75 to $150 million. For that reason, Walsh says they’re fighting to make sure local governments are compensated in this next stimulus package.

Walsh says he’s been in contact 70 other mayors across the country, as well as the federal representatives on the front lines of this decision. He’s been in talks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, and Congressman John Katko. Walsh says they all understand how important local governments are when it comes to an economic comeback and they’re working aggressively to get them the money they did not get in the last package.

“Based on our budget, we will be able to maintain the same level of services, so things like police, fire, sanitation, other DPW services, things that, again, we need, everyone needs. If those become threatened by continued revenue losses, that shakes the very foundation of our society,” Walsh said.

Walsh says our federal representatives say a deal could be reached Monday or Tuesday. They’re looking at a trillion dollar stimulus package. Walsh says he knows some of that money will go toward local businesses and to hospitals. He says there is some debate, however, on how much should go to local governments, so they’re all hoping for support.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.