Local hospitals preparing for the worst of second COVID-19 wave

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not just that COVID-19 cases are steeply on the rise, but it also means high hospitalization numbers. Onondaga County has been hovering around the 100 mark for days and hospitals are preparing for the worst.

Dr. Philip Falcone, the chief medical officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital, has been hands-on throughout this pandemic, navigating how the hospital would handle a second wave of COVID-19.

We are not surprised. It is something we anticipated would happen. Dr. Philip Falcone

High hospital numbers are something St. Joe’s has been trying to get ready for.

It’s a tough thing to predict. While we certainly have plans in place that would allow us to expand our needs if it came to that, my hope is that we don’t have to get there but we have plans in place to do that. Certainly is stressful for everyone particularly heading into the holiday times, not only for patients, but for our staff as well. Dr. Philip Falcone — Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital

Currently, St. Joseph’s Hospital has 33 COVID-19 patients, which is similar to what the hospital saw at the height of the pandemic back in the spring.

St. Joe’s also has two COVID-19 units, but only one is being used right now.

“We’re actually in pretty good shape overall. We are managing to discharge a fair number of our healthier COVID patients so that they can recover at home, which helps to keep our average census in the hospital stable. So, we haven’t really had a huge problem with that just yet,” Falcone said.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: With COVID-19 cases on the rise in CNY, hospitals have been getting ready for, what St. Joseph's Hospital's Chief Medical Officer says, is tough to predict.



Falcone said the good news about this wave of COVID-19 patients at St. Joe’s is that they’re not needing to stay in the hospital for as long. Falcone explained that many of the current hospitalizations are younger, healthier patients who seem to be recovering much faster.

We also have learned from what was previously done to treat patients. Both here and across the world, and we’re able to now treat patients more effectively earlier in their course and for instance, not intubate as many patients as we may have had to do in the past. So, I think we are seeing advances in the way we treat patients now so, then we did earlier on. Dr. Philip Falcone — Chief Medical Officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital

Able to keep up for now, and hoping it stays that way.

St. Joseph’s Hospital has been in constant communication with Onondaga County, keeping the health department informed about hospital bed capacity and supplies.

They’ve also been in regular contact with other area hospitals.