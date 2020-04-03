Local yoga instructor taking things virtual to help students during coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With school buildings closed because of COVID-19, several extra-curricular programs aimed at students’ mental health are finding new ways to keep students emotionally and physically healthy.

Local yoga instructor Trista Phillipson visits schools and daycares across Central New York teaching yoga to help local students not only physically, but emotionally. So students don’t miss out on that, she’s transitioned her classes online.