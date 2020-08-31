Location of rapid testing sites in Oneonta announced

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the three locations of the new rapid testing sites that will open on Wednesday in Oneonta.

The sites will open at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and then will be open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

These sites are being opened to contain a COVID-19 cluster that developed at the SUNY Oneonta campus.

The sites will be operated in partnership with Bassett Healthcare and will be open to all members of the community.

All tests will be free of charge and individuals will receive their results within 15 minutes.

We are continuing our efforts in Oneonta. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras made the right decision and the courageous decision to close the campus for two weeks, and now the state is setting up sites for our testing SWAT team to ensure this cluster of cases does not spread throughout the City of Oneonta and beyond. I believe colleges are the canary in the coal mine. I believe what you’re seeing across the nation is going to continue. When colleges open, students come back, congregate settings, socialization, the infection rate goes up. Either the college administration is rigorous and disciplined in their administration of the precautions, or the viral transmission rate goes up and then the college has to close and go to remote learning. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The three new sites will be located at the following places:

Oneonta Armory — 4 Academy Street in Oneonta

Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center — 24 Market Street in Oneonta

St. James Church — 305 Main Street in Oneonta

Testing will be by appointment only. New Yorkers can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment.