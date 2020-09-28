Long Branch Elementary going to remote learning on Monday after student tests positive for COVID-19

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Central School District announced on Sunday that students at Long Branch Elementary School only would be moving to remote learning on Monday, September 28 after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter posted on the district’s website, families of students and staff who may have had contact with the student have been notified.
The district will be disinfecting on Monday, and the school plans to be open on Tuesday.
