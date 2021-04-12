Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine? Plenty of appointments available around Central New York

Chenango County

Chenango County is hosting a clinic on Thursday, April 15 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. They will be administering 100 first-doses of the Moderna vaccine. The clinic will be held at South Plaza (the old Label Shopper Store) located at 5640 Route 12 in Norwich. Click here to make an appointment.

Cayuga County has not announced its next clinic yet. Click here if you’d like to sign up for notifications.

Cortland County has not announced its next clinic yet. However, you can call the Cortland County COVID hotline at 607-756-3415 to get on a standby list to be called if there are open spots to be filled the days of the clinics due to cancellations or no-shows. Click here for more information.

Madison County

The Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) is hosting several Moderna clinics over the next week. Please note the date of the second dose before making the appointment. If you need help signing up for an appointment, you can call their COVID-19 hotline at 315-366-2770.

SUNY MORRISVILLE

ONEIDA AT NORTHSIDE SHOPPING CENTER

MCDOH is also hosting two drive-thru clinics.

Bridgeport drive-thru clinic at Point Place Casino on Saturday, April 17 | Second dose would be May 15. Click here to make an appointment at this clinic.

Drive-thru clinic at Georgetown Park on Saturday, April 24 | Second dose would be May 22. Click here to make an appointment at this clinic.

Oneida County

Oneida County’s Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic is fully booked this week but the health department is hosting three Moderna clinics this week.

Onondaga County

Onondaga County’s two vaccine clinics are filled for this week. Click here for more information from the health department. ***Please note, if you received your first dose at the drive-thru clinic at ShoppingTown Mall, the second dose appointments will be at the Oncenter in Syracuse.

Oswego County

Oswego County announces its clinics on Thursdays and opens appointments that day around 10 a.m. Click here to be linked to their site for more information.

A clinic will be held at the McCrobie Civic Center in the City of Oswego for anyone 18 years or older on Wednesday, April 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to make an appointment or call Oswego City Hall at 315-342-8191. The clinic will be distributing the first dose of Moderna vaccines.

Tompkins County

Tompkins County residents can sign up on the health department’s vaccine registry to be notified when vaccines become available. Click here to sign up.

Wayne County

Wayne County has a large number of appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic taking place Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be administering Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the Lyons Community Center. To make an appointment click here.