Looking for a vaccine in Oswego County? Two ways to get an appointment

Oswego County Health Department staff and volunteers work together to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible community members. Photo courtesy of Sonia Robinson

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County officials say beginning Thursday the health department will post a link after 10 a.m. where residents can make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The link will be posted on the health department’s website. The county will also operate a telephone hotline from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursdays to assist neighbors in making appointments by phone.

Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said, “Like many rural counties across the state, we are starting to receive a slightly increased allotment of the vaccine. This allows us to vaccinate more people who meet the state’s criteria. Still, demand for the vaccine continues to exceed the amount we receive, and appointments are expected to fill quickly. We ask residents to please be patient and check back often as additional appointments become available each week.”

The county is still only able to vaccinate those who fall into the states’ 1 B category.

Those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have an appointment and proof of eligibility at the time of vaccination. Acceptable proof includes a pay stub or work ID, a letter from a health care provider, or proof of age. Those without an appointment and proof of eligibility will not be vaccinated.

Free rides are available to county run COVID testing sites and vaccination sites.

Transportation is available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.