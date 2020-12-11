Loretto hopes to sign residents up this weekend for COVID-19 vaccine shots next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People living in Central New York nursing homes will be among the first people receiving coronavirus vaccines, possibly getting the shots as soon as next week.

Loretto’s medical director tells NewsChannel 9 that he doesn’t know which day they will ship, but pending imminent FDA approval, he plans to begin signing people up for the shots as soon as this weekend.

Thursday, an FDA independent advisory panel endorsed the vaccine’s safety and efficacy.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo expects shipments of the vaccine to be sent to New York as soon as Tuesday, Dec. 15. The Onondaga County Executive and Loretto appear to have similar expectations.

Loretto will use its outside pharmacy provider, PharmScript, to order a precise number of vaccines for its residents and staff, store the vials and then inject the shots.

Consent forms will be required for each resident and staff member who volunteers to be part of the first round of the vaccine, which will determine the exact number the federal government will allocate.

Depending on how many people participate, Loretto will need as many as 800 doses for its main campus residents and 1,300 for its staff.

The medical director says 97% of its residents took advantage of flu shots earlier this year.

The first round of vaccines, in two doses, will go to residents and staff of Loretto Health and Rehabilitation, the Nottingham and The Commons.

The staff will be immunized over several days, in case mild side effects lead to some sick days.