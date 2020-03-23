Lose your job and your health insurance? There’s help

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of New Yorkers are suddenly jobless due to the business shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 virus crises. And when someone loses a job, they typically also lose their company-provided health insurance.

Workers are permitted to continue the health coverage their employer-provided under provisions of the COBRA act, but for most, the entire cost of doing that is affordable.

But if you suddenly find yourself on unemployment, there is help through the New York State of Health exchange set up under the Affordable Care Act. Depending on your income and family size, you could be eligible for Medicaid. You can find information on the New York State of Health website here.

You can speak to a health care navigator who can help you find the plan you are eligible for and can afford by calling ACR Health at 800.475.2430.

Someone will get back to you and assist you in navigating the system.

