Lowest number of NY’ers hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 17

NEW YORK STATE (WYSR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated the state on how New York is fairing against coronavirus.
Cuomo says hospitalizations of New Yorkers with coronavirus has hit a new low of 523, which is the lowest since March 17.
On Friday, 88,668 tests were done, and 734 of those were positive. That is a positive percentage of 0.83%. Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Friday.
Below is a chart showing each region’s three-day positive test average:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|0.8%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.6%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.8%
|0.9%
|0.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|New York City
|1.0%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|North Country
|0.1%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.2%
|Western New York
|0.7%
|0.7%
|1.3%
Below is a breakdown of total positive cases overall, and new positive COVID-19 cases on Friday:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,643
|4
|Allegany
|80
|0
|Broome
|1,165
|0
|Cattaraugus
|170
|1
|Cayuga
|163
|0
|Chautauqua
|263
|3
|Chemung
|188
|1
|Chenango
|218
|0
|Clinton
|131
|1
|Columbia
|551
|0
|Cortland
|97
|0
|Delaware
|107
|0
|Dutchess
|4,668
|13
|Erie
|9,114
|50
|Essex
|59
|2
|Franklin
|54
|0
|Fulton
|303
|0
|Genesee
|284
|0
|Greene
|297
|1
|Hamilton
|8
|0
|Herkimer
|282
|4
|Jefferson
|143
|0
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|178
|0
|Madison
|421
|2
|Monroe
|5,143
|21
|Montgomery
|184
|3
|Nassau
|43,891
|51
|Niagara
|1,529
|5
|NYC
|229,916
|382
|Oneida
|2,195
|6
|Onondaga
|3,663
|17
|Ontario
|367
|1
|Orange
|11,229
|12
|Orleans
|300
|1
|Oswego
|271
|7
|Otsego
|118
|0
|Putnam
|1,459
|2
|Rensselaer
|789
|4
|Rockland
|13,997
|16
|Saratoga
|783
|1
|Schenectady
|1,101
|9
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|23
|1
|Seneca
|93
|0
|St. Lawrence
|263
|0
|Steuben
|306
|3
|Suffolk
|44,109
|64
|Sullivan
|1,493
|2
|Tioga
|195
|0
|Tompkins
|238
|2
|Ulster
|2,089
|3
|Warren
|312
|0
|Washington
|261
|1
|Wayne
|269
|4
|Westchester
|36,435
|33
|Wyoming
|118
|0
|Yates
|59
|1
Unfortunately, five New Yorkers passed away from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total to 25,244 deaths across the state. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Kings
|2
|Richmond
|1
|Schenectady
|1
