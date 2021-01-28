Lt. Gov. Hochul on zone restrictions, youth sports, and COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus Posted: Jan 28, 2021 / 06:57 AM EST / Updated: Jan 28, 2021 / 07:00 AM EST Interactive Coronavirus Maps Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps (WSYR-TV) — Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul discussed the lift of restrictions on businesses located in orange zones, the return of youth sports, and the COVID-19 vaccine with NewsChannel 9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App