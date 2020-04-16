Lyft launches food, medical supply delivery service

(WSYR-TV) — Lyft is launching a new program during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
It is called “essential deliveries” and it allows government agencies, non-profits, business and healthcare organizations to request items like on-demand meals, groceries and medical supplies.
Lyft officials said this helps drivers make money and help their communities.
