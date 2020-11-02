Lyncourt Schools learning remotely on Monday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the Lyncourt Union Free School District will be learning remotely on Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The district says it is working with the Onondaga County Health Department on contact tracing. You will only be contacted if your child had close contact with the staff member.

