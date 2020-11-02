Lyncourt Schools learning remotely on Monday

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students in the Lyncourt Union Free School District will be learning remotely on Monday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The district says it is working with the Onondaga County Health Department on contact tracing. You will only be contacted if your child had close contact with the staff member.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court
- Court rules against Johnny Depp in libel case
- Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April, report says
- Lasik eye surgery on the rise during coronavirus pandemic
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Eta heads for Nicaragua as Category 1 storm
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App