Madison Co. closes office buildings to help prevent the spread of coronavirus

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County has closed its office buildings to help prevent any possible spread of the coronavirus.
The only operations that will be functional after Friday are those essential services that have been approved by the Board of Supervisors.
If you have an appointment already scheduled, you will be contacted. If not, you are asked to contact the department.
As of Friday, March 20, there is no date set for when the buildings might reopen.
