Madison Co. Health Department releases message to Hamilton residents after COVID-19 death

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison County Health Department released a message to the Town and Village of Hamilton after a Hamilton resident died of COVID-19.

We understand that recent events in Hamilton regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) have many people in the community concerned. Please rest assured we are doing everything we can to protect the community as a whole. Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst

On Sunday, the Madison County Health Department was notified of a fourth positive COVID-19 test result, which was an individual who passed away recently.

This individual was an elderly resident of Hamilton and had underlying health issues, according to the health department.

The health department has conducted interviews of all individuals who were close to the Hamilton resident. They contacted those individuals about possible exposure and the need to self-quarantine.

Several individuals were put into mandatory quarantine.

The health department wants residents to keep in mind that COVID-19 is transmitted through close, personal contact. This is why the department does contact investigations, so they can determine who came in close contact with someone who has the virus.

The news of the death of a Hamilton resident impacts us all as a community. We are saddened by the person’s passing, by the fact that this virus has touched our community in this way, and we are concerned about the spread of the virus. That, in combination with learning of a positive test result from an out-of-state student at Colgate University, has the community as a whole asking a lot of questions. We can stop this together by working together. The decision each of us makes now will impact us all tomorrow and beyond. Stay home. Madison County Public Health Director Eric Faisst

The health department wants to remind residents that they need to practice social distancing and good hygiene.